Chris Hill signs new contract with Giants

Huddersfield Giants have agreed a new two-year contract with their prop forward Chris Hill.

Hill, 35, joined the Giants after his release from Warrington Wolves in 2021, and he has gone on to make 29 appearances in the Claret and Gold so far.

Hill joins fellow prop forward Matty English in securing his future at the Huddersfield Giants.

After making 296 appearances for Warrington Wolves, he joined the Giants ahead of the 2022 season, and led the club to its first Challenge Cup final appearance since 2009, and a first play-off berth since 2015.

The England international forward was also selected in Shaun Wane’s England squad, featuring in last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Hill confirmed that by signing the new contract, he has made it clear that he has no thoughts of retiring from the game.

“I’m buzzing, I’ve come her at the later end of my career and it’s given me a real boost,” said Hill.

“I want to repay that bit of faith back to Ken (Davy), the board and Watto (coach Ian Watson). So now I am delighted to stay here and of course see my career out here.”

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis believes that age will be no barrier to Hill continuing to perform at the highest level for his club.

“The agreement with Chris was always one based on honesty and trust. When he said he wants to stay here and achieve his goals of medals in the claret and gold, then that’s an easy one for us to buy into and agree as a club,” said Thewlis.

“Ian will talk, I’m sure, about his undoubted abilities as a player and one who was a standout in the World Cup. But of equal importance are the standards he sets as a professional prop forward day in, day out, who is still at the top of his game.

“We have a number of younger players in and around Chris and he sets a great example as a leader and one who is rightly looked up to in our group as a man to be followed.

“There are reasons that Chris has and continues to have the career he does, which set a great example for all to follow. This, in short, is excellent news for our club’s short, medium and long term aspirations.”