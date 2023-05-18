Why the next Channel 4 live Super League game will not take place until the end of July when Leigh Leopards host Wigan Warriors

CHANNEL 4 Super League coverage has been a revelation on our television screens since the start of the 2022 Super League season.

Back then, the broadcaster signed a two-year deal with the sport, unsure of how the terrestrial broadcaster would be received by the rugby league fraternity.

However, it’s fair to say that the rugby league family has embraced Channel 4 as though it has been a sponsor since the beginning of time, with viewers waxing lyrical about the success of the punditry and commentary team.

With Adam Hills and Helen Skelton delivering a masterclass in hosting and Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim being excellent pundits, the build-up, half-time review and post-match analysis has become majorly popular in rugby league.

Add into the mix the commentary team of Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor and Channel 4’s coverage has been a real big hit.

That being said, there have been concerns raised about the lack of games that the terrestrial broadcaster are able to cover, with just ten fixtures again being broadcast live in 2023.

With five games having already been covered, including the weekend’s clash between St Helens and the Salford Red Devils, that means just five fixtures now remain.

With that in mind, League Express understands that the decision to wait another two months plus to broadcast Leigh Leopards’ clash with the Wigan Warriors on Saturday 29 July is an attempt by the broadcaster to group fixtures together in a bid to keep the momentum going.

Hence, why there were four fixtures broadcast early on in the Super League season and why the remaining five will come in July, August and September.