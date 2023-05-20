Wigan come from behind to knock Rhinos out of the Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors got their revenge against Leeds Rhinos for their home defeat last week, recovering from a 14-0 deficit shortly before half-time, and after a spray from coach Matty Peet (above) to score four tries for an 18-14 triumph at Headingley to put them into Sunday’s quarter-final draw.

Leeds prop Tom Holroyd started the game like a house on fire, putting in a humdinger of a tackle of Wigan’ Liam Farrell, before scoring the opening try of the game when he charged over from 10 metres out, with Rhyse Martin adding the conversion.

The Warriors’ attack was disrupted by several forward passes and Leeds had a try disallowed because of a push by Aidan Sezer.

The Rhinos went further ahead when Martin kicked a penalty before Harry Newman scored their second try off the back of an offload from Sezer, with Martin’s conversion giving them a 14-point lead.

The Warriors needed to score before half-time to get back into the game and they did just that when Bevan French scored on the left, although Harry Smith couldn’t add the conversion.

But within a minute of the resumption they scored again, when Farrell broke downfield and passed to French on his inside for Smith’s conversion to bring the score to 14-10.

They then drew level on 54 minutes when substitute Junior Nsemba strode through the defence to touch down, but Smith couldn’t add the goal meaning that the scores were tied.

The pendulum was swinging in Wigan’s favour and that was confirmed 15 minutes from the end when Jake Wardle touched down for Wigan’s fourth try, with the Rhinos unable to close the gap, coming closest when Harry Newman broke through but failed to pass to Richie Myler on his inside.

A full report and photos from this game as well as comment and analysis will feature in the new edition of League Express. To take out a subscription, go to https://www.totalrl.com/league-express/