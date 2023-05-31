Chris Satae’s next Super League destination confirmed after Hull FC exit

CHRIS SATAE’S next Super League destination has been confirmed following his exit from Hull FC at the end of the 2023 season.

Satae has made 83 appearances for the Black and Whites in all competitions since joining the club towards the end of the 2019 season but will now link up with the Catalans Dragons for 2024 and beyond.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith said: “Chris has been with the club for a number of years now and he is seeking a new challenge and a change of lifestyle with his family, which we fully respect.

He added: “He has been a total joy to work with and he is whole-heartedly looking forward to seeing out the rest of the year with Hull FC whilst in great physical and mental shape.”

The Tongan international has signed a two-year deal with the Dragons, stating: “I’m very grateful to get this opportunity to join Catalans Dragons.

“At this stage in my career, I’m keen for a new challenge. I’ve always admired the Dragons and Steve McNamara from a far so I’m excited to get this privilege to grow and learn from them while also complementing the team with what I bring.”

Neil McIlroy, Catalans Dragons Sporting Director said: “Chris’s signature reinforces the ambition that we have here at the Dragons. Big and powerful, he combines a destructive ball carrying ability with a subtle offloading game and a physical defensive presence.

“He will add to our already impressive midfield quality and become a vital member of our squad. He has the desire to try something new and I am convinced he will become a firm favourite of our fans.”