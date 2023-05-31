Hull FC pair Brad Dwyer and Chris Satae set for moves to Super League rivals

HHULL FC have confirmed Chris Satae and Brad Dwyer will depart the club at the end of the 2023 campaign and head for their Super League rivals.

30-year-old Satae, who joined the Black and Whites in the latter stages of the 2019 campaign, has made 83 appearances in all competitions for Hull.

Meanwhile, Brad Dwyer will also depart the MKM Stadium at the end of the 2023 season after a year playing for Hull.

Both players are departing the club at the end of the season for family reasons and will take up new challenges elsewhere in Super League.

Head Coach Tony Smith said: “Chris has been with the club for a number of years now and he is seeking a new challenge and a change of lifestyle with his family, which we fully respect.

He added: “He has been a total joy to work with and he is whole-heartedly looking forward to seeing out the rest of the year with Hull FC whilst in great physical and mental shape.

On Dwyer, Smith said: “It’s the second time I have worked with Brad throughout my coaching career and he is enjoying his time with us, but he now has opportunity to be a little bit closer to home which is right for him and his family. Like Chris, Brad is really focused on the remainder of the year with us and they both have a big role to play.”