Wakefield Trinity make FOURTH Super League signing in one day

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have made their fourth Super League signing in one day.

Following the arrival of Catalans Dragons pair Hugo Salabio and Romain Franco as well as Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt, former Wakefield player Isaac Shaw has returned to Belle Vue.

Shaw, who departed Trinity at the end of the 2022 Super League season, has returned to the club.

The prop-forward is a product of Trinity’s youth system and has been at the club since the age of 14. Performances in the Academy earned him a first-team contract ahead of the 2022 season and then after impressing in training, Shaw made his Super League debut in February against Catalans Dragons.

A couple more appearances followed in 2022 for Shaw but the 20-year old moved on at the end of that season, signing with French outfit Villeneuve Leopards.

“I’m excited to be back at Wakefield Trinity and enjoyed being out on the training field with the boys this morning,” said Shaw.

“It’s now all about fighting for my position in the squad and getting back on the field again.

“I know it’s going to take some time to adjust but I’ll be ripping in at training and hopefully I can force my way into the team and put my best foot forward.”

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, added: “I’m delighted to have Isaac back with us,”

“Isaac is a player I know really well having worked with him since he was 14-year-old and I’m looking forward to working with him again in the first-team.

“He’ll add some options to our pack between now and the end of the season and I’m looking forward to seeing him progress and develop his game at Wakefield Trinity.”