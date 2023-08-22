City council’s divisive move to take over Salford Red Devils stadium to be reviewed following opposition

THE Salford City Council’s divisive move to take over the Salford Stadium – the home of Super League club Salford Red Devils – is set to be reviewed tomorrow.

A special scrutiny meeting is set to be held, as per the Manchester Evening News, as all interested parties seek to bring about an amicable solution to the proposal.

The city council and the Peel Group have joint ownership of the stadium in a 50-50 split, but the council is aiming to become the sole stakeholder.

Conservative council members, however, have shown their displeasure at the proposal with Councillor Robin Garrido successfully bringing the proposal before the special scrutiny meeting.

“There is no evidence of the stadium itself producing the estimated 750 jobs,” Garrido told the Manchester Evening News. “These would be provided from the future development and sale of the surrounding land which would not be included in the purchase of the stadium.

“The benefits of purchasing/owning the stadium cannot be considered proportionate to the projected results of the stadium itself.”

Meanwhile, the Salford mayor Paul Dennett is arguing that the future of the Salford Red Devils can only be guaranteed if the council takes full control of the stadium, which will be renamed the City of Salford Community Stadium (COSCOS).

Dennett told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) ahead of the meeting tomorrow: “I want to stress that our in-principle commitment to take full ownership and control of the stadium is based on the council’s original vision to provide a truly community asset, support our historic rugby league team and provide demonstrable social value for the city.

“The proposals would secure the council’s long-term interests in any future redevelopment and regeneration of the stadium site, adjacent land and the surrounding area of key growth including the inland tri-modal port (Port Salford) which will play a regional role in economic development and future prosperity, offering rail and water links for freight and goods.”

The Red Devils have played at the Salford Stadium – formerly the AJ Bell Stadium – since 2012.

