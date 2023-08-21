How much Super League stars Oliver Gildart and Jake Clifford are still being paid by their former sides

BUILDING a competitive squad takes a lot of doing with head coaches and clubs having to negotiate deals to remain under the salary cap.

Deals are also negotiated with former clubs that see some sides still pay some of the star’s contract in a bid to use their full salary elsewhere.

That is true of current Hull FC halfback Jake Clifford as well as new Leigh Leopards signing Oliver Gildart.

In face, despite Clifford exiting the Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2022 NRL season to link up with Tony Smith’s Hull FC for 2023, the Knights are still paying $100,000 of the halfback’s contract until the end of this season, the Daily Telegraph has revealed – a figure that equates to just over £50,000.

Incredibly, Gildart is still being paid by the Wests Tigers, despite leaving the club at the end of last year to link up with The Dolphins.

The England international is still being paid $50,000 by the Tigers which is further evidence of the Concord club’s mismanagement when it comes to players and their salaries – with that figure equating to just over £25,000.

Clifford will be returning home to Australia for 2024 and beyond having signed a deal with the North Queensland Cowboys whilst Gildart will be plying his trade with Hull KR.

