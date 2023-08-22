Hull KR’s Brad Schneider linked with surprise club for 2024

HULL KR halfback Brad Schneider has been linked with a surprise club for 2024.

With the former Canberra Raiders star only joining Rovers on a short-term deal until the end of the 2023 Super League season, question marks have been raised over where the youngster’s long-term future lies.

However, the Canberra Times is reporting that Schneider is being looked at by reigning champions Penrith Panthers in the NRL, with Ivan Cleary losing back-up playmaker Jack Cogger to the Newcastle Knights.

When asked about Schneider’s future at KR, head coach Willie Peters said: “I mean with Brad, it was always short-term, which we’d spoken about initially,” Peters said.

“So I don’t want to talk too much around Brad and where he’s at or where he’s going and like that, but our initial agreement was going to be a short term sort of contract and then see from there.

“But obviously bringing Tyrone in, that’s what we’re looking at to bring in the halves.”

When asked if Schneider would exit Craven Park, Peters said: “Yeah that’s right because we don’t have the quota spot.

“We do know that we signed a short-term agreement. He knew that when he came to the club and and through his management so that’s where that’s at.”

