Clark joins Leigh until end of season

Leigh Centurions have signed Castleford Tigers prop forward Mitch Clark until the end of the current season.

Clark, 26, will join Wigan Warriors on a three-year contract beginning in 2020 but will be available to the Centurions for the rest of the campaign.

Leigh head coach John Duffy said: “I coached Mitch at Fev last year and he’s come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of years. He’s been absolutely superb in Super League, changing the tempo of games when he’s been on the field at Cas.

“He’s a no-nonsense type of player and he’ll soon become a big favourite of the North Standers.

“He’s a really nice bloke and he wants to come to Leigh and finish the year off playing good rugby before he starts with Wigan.

“I’d like to thank Jon Wells and Daryl Powell at Cas for allowing Mitch to join us.”

Mitch Clark said: “I’m really excited to be coming to Leigh. I was training hard as Cas but not getting game-time and so the chance to get back playing was very exciting.

“I’m really grateful to Leigh Centurions for the opportunity they’ve given me.

“I played under Duffs on loan at Fev last year and he’s a top bloke. I really enjoyed my time at Fev and having the chance to play for him again was a big factor in my decision. I like the way he approaches the game and what he wants from his players.

“There is a lot to play for with Leigh Centurions for the rest of the season. We’ve got a good run of home games coming up and it’s an exciting prospect.”

Born in Pontefract of New Zealand heritage, Mitch Clark followed in the footsteps of his father in making his name in this country. Trevor Clark was an outstanding hooker who gave good service to Leeds, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Northern, scoring 62 tries in 275 senior games between 1983 and 1995.

Mitch Clark represented the Junior Kiwis in 2013 and after playing for Penrith Panthers U20s he made his bow in English Rugby League with a season at Doncaster in 2015. He later spent a season at both Bradford Bulls and Hull KR before joining Castleford in 2018.

Including loan spells at York, Featherstone Rovers and Halifax his Leigh Centurions debut will mark his 100th senior game in which he has scored 12 tries. He also made one appearance for New Zealand Maori.