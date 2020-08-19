Club-by-club guide to Championship recruitment for 2021

Only five clubs have said they want to enter the RFL's Autumn competition for Championship and League 1 clubs. The five clubs are Barrow, Batley, Bradford, Dewsbury and Leigh. What do you think the RFL should do?

Have a round-robin competition involving all five clubs with the leading club declared the winner

Have the same system with a play-off between the top two or top four at the end.

Make a plea for three more clubs to join, for an eight-team competition.

Call the whole thing off.