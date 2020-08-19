Club-by-club guide to Championship recruitment for 2021

Batley Bulldogs
Ins
Outs: Shaun Lunt (Barrow Raiders), Jo Taira (Rochdale Hornets)
Bradford Bulls
Ins: Danny Brough (Wakefield Trinity)
Outs: Cobi Green (Swinton Lions)
Dewsbury Rams
Ins:
Outs: Luke Nelmes (Oldham)
Featherstone Rovers
Ins: Fa’amanu Brown (Free agent)
Outs:
Halifax
Ins:
Outs: Paul Brearley (Released), Jodie Broughton (Released), Reece Chapman-Smith (Released), Dan Fleming (Castleford Tigers), Tom Gilmore (Ottawa Aces), Keegan Hirst (Released), Tommy Lee (Released), Scott Murrell (Keighley Cougars), Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings)
Leigh Centurions
Ins: Adam Walker (Free agent)
Outs: Sam Brooks (Swinton Lions), Nick Glohe (Released) Ben Reynolds (Toulouse Olympique)
London Broncos
Ins:
Outs: Matty Fozard (Ottawa Aces)
Oldham
Ins: Tyler Dupree (Leeds Rhinos), Luke Nelmes (Dewsbury Rams)
Outs: Harry Aaronson (Retiring)
Sheffield Eagles
Ins:
Outs: Corey Makelim (Released), Zack McComb (Released), Lewis Taylor (Released)
Swinton Lions
Ins: Sam Brooks (Leigh Centurions), Cobi Green (Bradford Bulls), Nick Gregson (Rugby union), Jacob Smillie (Free agent)
Outs: Gavin Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), Rob Fairclough (Rochdale Hornets)
Toulouse Olympique
Ins: Mitch Garbutt (Hull Kingston Rovers), Ben Reynolds (Leigh Centurions), Latrell Schaumkel (Villeneuve)
Outs: William Barthau (Retiring), Clement Boyer (Released), Tony Maurel (Released), Con Mika (Released)
Whitehaven
Ins: Ryan King (Free agent)
Outs:
Widnes Vikings
Ins: Matt Cook (Castleford Tigers), Lee Jewitt (Barrow Raiders), Steve Tyer (Halifax)
Outs: Jay Chapelhow (Ottawa Aces), Ted Chapelhow (Ottawa Aces), Pat Moran (Ottawa Aces), Sam Wilde (Ottawa Aces)
York City Knights
Ins:
Outs: Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets)