Club sends desperate SOS to former Catalans Dragons halfback Mitchell Pearce following injury crisis

PARRAMATTA EELS have reportedly sent an SOS to former Catalans Dragons halfback Mitchell Pearce following an injury crisis at the club.

Parramatta linchpin Mitchell Moses is set to miss the next two months after hurting his foot, with Blaize Talagi moving to number six, and usual number six Dylan Brown taking the seven shirt.

However, that reshuffle has led Eels boss Brad Arthur to contemplate other options – and Pearce is one of them.

“One of the big stories this week was the injuries to some of the star players in the game,” NRL journalist James Hooper said on Triple M’s Saturday Scrum show.

“The big one for the Parramatta Eels was losing their halfback Mitchell Moses to a busted foot and he is going to be missing for three months.

“Off the back of that, people at the Eels have directly rang Mitchell Pearce and just posed the question – ‘look, we have a little bit of an issue here in the playmaking department at the moment, we know you played your last game in the Super League Grand Final for Catalans, but would you consider and would you be available?’

“I think if he had said yes, there is a damn good chance he would be wearing a Parramatta Eels jersey.”

Pearce registered 309 NRL appearances over a career of 15 seasons, playing for the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights before moving to Catalans ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

