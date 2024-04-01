Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils included

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week after Super League’s Rivals Round.

1. Lachlan Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Had his best game in a Leeds shirt in the win over Castleford on Thursday with a two-try haul and an impressive defensive display.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Scored a crucial try in the dying stages against Wigan, but it was his work coming out of defence that was a joy to behold.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Since moving to the centres, Peta Hiku has been superb and he enjoyed another stellar performance against Hull FC.

4. Paul Momirovski – Leeds Rhinos

Like Lachlan Miller, had his best game in a Leeds shirt against Castleford, crossing for two tries in an emphatic display.

5. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants

One of the most underrated wingers in Super League, Adam Swift was brilliant once more for Huddersfield in the win over London.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Despite being on the losing side, Bevan French still produced a moment of magic in Wigan’s loss to St Helens.

7. Jordan Abdull – Catalans Dragons

Jordan Abdull ran the show against Warrington, with his kicking game proving the difference in the end.

8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Was instrumental in Leeds’ win over Castleford with some bulldozing runs.

9. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors

Brad O’Neill was superb in defeat for Wigan against St Helens.

10. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Alex Walmsley was brilliant for Saints down the middle against Wigan on Friday.

11. Jack Murchie – Huddersfield Giants

Jack Murchie has been a really solid signing for Huddersfield in 2024 so far and the back-rower was great once more against London.

12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

Dropped in for the injured James Bentley in the first half against Castleford and shone.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Utter class once more from Hull KR’s captain Elliot Minchella in the derby win over Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Niall Evalds – Hull KR

Was phenomenal for Hull KR in their demolition of Hull FC on Friday.

15. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Sione Mata’utia was superb off the bench for St Helens in their derby win over Wigan.

16. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

Ryan Brierley has to be included following a wonderful two-try display in Salford’s win over Leigh.

17. Oli Leyland – London Broncos

Oli Leyland was key to everything London did well against Huddersfield, especially in the first half.

