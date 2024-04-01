All 142 NRL stars off-contract at the end of the 2024 season

IT’S that time of the year when clubs in both hemispheres look for new blood and retain their old stars ahead of the years in front of them.

As things stand, 142 NRL stars are currently off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, with Super League sides understandably interested in a whole host of names.

Here are all 142:

Brisbane Broncos – 5

Billy Walters, Corey Oates, Delouise Hoeter, Jordan Pereira, Martin Taupau

Canberra Raiders – 8

Elliott Whitehead, James Schiller, Jordan Rapana, Josh Papalii, Nick Cotric, Peter Hola, Trey Mooney, Zac Woolford

Canterbury Bulldogs – 9

Bailey Biondi-Odo, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Jackson Topine, Jeral Skelton, Liam Knight, Toby Sexton, Zac Montgomery, Zane Tetevano

Cronulla Sharks – 8

Billy Burns, Jack Williams, Jayden Berrell, Kayal Iro, Niwhai Puru, Oregon Kaufusi, Siteni Taukamo, Tom Hazelton

The Dolphins – 12

Anthony Milford, Edrick Lee, Euan Aitken, Jarrod Wallace, Jesse Bromwich, Kodi Nikorima, Mark Nicholls, Mason Teague, Ray Stone, Robert Jennings, Tesi Niu, Valynce Te Whare

Gold Coast Titans – 6

David Fifita, Isaac Liu, Joe Stimson, Kieran Foran, Klese Haas, Tom Weaver

Manly Sea Eagles – 7

Corey Waddell, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Jamie Humphreys, Karl Lawton, Matt Lodge, Nathan Brown, Raymond Vaega

Melbourne Storm – 9

Aaron Pene, Chris Lewis, Dean Ieremia, Joe Chan, Marion Seve, Nick Meaney, Reimis Smith, Tepai Moeroa, Young Tonumaipea

Newcastle Knights – 9

Brodie Jones, Dane Gagai, David Armstrong, Enari Tuala, Krystian Mapapalangi, Mat Croker, Myles Martin, Tyson Gamble, Tyson Frizell

New Zealand Warriors – 2

Jazz Tevaga, Shaun Johnson

North Queensland Cowboys – 11

Chad Townsend, Coen Hess, Heilum Luki, Jake Clifford, Jake Granville, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jordan McLean, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Kyle Feldt, Sam McIntyre, Semi Valemei

Parramatta Eels – 9

Bailey Simonsson, Daejarn Asi, Haze Dunster, Jirah Momoisea, Makahesi Makatoa, Morgan Harper, Ofahiki Ogden, Tevita Taumoepenu, Zac Cini

Penrith Panthers – 8

Ativalu Lisati, Daine Laurie, Luke Garner, Matt Eisenhuth, Mitch Kenny, Sunia Turuva, Taylan May, Tyrone Peachey

St George Illawarra Dragons – 15

Alec Tuitavake, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey*, Dan Russell, Francis Molo, Jack de Belin, Jack Bird, Jaydn Su’A, Jesse Marschke, Mat Feagai, Max Feagai, Michael Molo, Savelio Tamale, Tom Eisenhuth, Tyrell Sloan

South Sydney Rabbitohs – 10

Ben Lovett, Dean Hawkins, Isaiah Tass, Izaac Thompson, Josiah Karapani, Jye Gray, Leon Te Hau, Michael Chee Kam, Shaquai Mitchell, Taane Milne

Sydney Roosters – 7

Angus Crichton, Brandon Smith, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Manu, Terrell May, Tyler Moriarty, Zach Dockar-Clay

Wests Tigers – 8

Adam Doueihi, Aidan Sezer (MO), Asu Kepaoa, Brandon Tumeth, Jake Simpkin, Sione Fainu, Solomon Alaimalo, Stefano Utoikamanu

