Clubs and GMB in “productive and progressive” talks about rugby league’s future

Several Championship and League 1 clubs met with the GMB today to plan for the Coronavirus crisis.

Officials from numerous clubs met with Pete Davis and RLPA chief Garreth Carvell in a meeting described as being extremely positive, with both parties keen to achieve a solid foundation for the sport to build upon ahead of the repercussions of the pandemic.

Clubs outlined difficulties they’re set to face as a result of the suspension as the two parties discussed how they could work together to keep the sport as healthy as possible.

“It was a very productive and progressive meeting,” said York City Knights chairman Jon Flatman.

“Both parties understand their positions and respect the conditions the game faces. Both are committed to working with each other to ensure jobs are preserved and the game continues after this crisis has finished.”