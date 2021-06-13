Clubs waiting to learn Wembley ticket allocation

Fans of the four clubs heading to Wembley next month are playing the waiting game to find out how many tickets will be available.

Castleford and St Helens will contest the Challenge Cup final at 3pm after Featherstone and York meet in the 1895 Cup final three hours earlier.

The RFL has agreed with the four finalists to delay putting tickets back on sale to supporters until there is more clarity regarding step four of the government roadmap out of lockdown, which will determine the number of spectators allowed inside the national stadium.

At the weekend England opened their Euro2020 campaign at Wembley in front of a crowd of 22,000.

The governing body is awaiting a government announcement on whether the fourth and final stage of unlocking can go ahead next Monday (June 21).

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know there will be significant demand for Wembley tickets from each of the four clubs and that this delay will be frustrating.

“However, as with other sports preparing to stage major events in the weeks following June 21, we have agreed with the clubs that it is more sensible to wait until we have more information about how many fans will be able to attend.

“We have some breathing space with six weeks until the final, but we will continue working behind the scenes with the government and Wembley, as we have been doing for some time, to maximise our capacity on July 17 – and to put tickets back on sale as soon as possible.

“We have deliberately held back a good proportion of tickets even for a limited capacity to ensure that supporters of the four clubs involved will be able to attend.”

