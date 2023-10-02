Coachless Castleford Tigers beat two rival Super League clubs to the signing of Championship and Batley Bulldogs star Josh HOdson

CASTLEFORD TIGERS – who are still without a head coach for 2024 – have beaten two Super League clubs to the signing of Championship and Batley Bulldogs star Josh Hodson.

League Express revealed last week that the Tigers had set their sights on Hodson as part of their Super League rebuild following a dismal year.

Hodson now joins the Tigers from Batley Bulldogs – where he has featured 55 times since his move from London Broncos in 2021. The centre has scored 24 tries for the Bulldogs in 54 appearances.

The 25-year-old also played under Tigers assistant coach Craig Lingard at Batley and was part of the side that reached the Championship Grand Final and the 1895 Cup Final.

Hodson spoke to the club and is excited to be stepping back up to a full-time environment and is ready and raring to go in the Super League” “I’m very happy! It’s an exciting time for myself to be joining a club like Castleford. I can’t wait to get started. I want to challenge myself and come up from the Championship and see how I handle myself in Super League.

“It’s going to be very helpful working with Lingard as the assistant coach. I’ve worked with him at Batley so he understands how I work as a player. Hopefully that will allow me to develop further. Linners spoke highly of the club when we spoke and he was telling me about the set up of the club before I signed.

“I’m glad to be back in a full time environment and giving myself the time to develop. I’ll be giving it my all. I like to carry the ball. I’m not going to be holding back and I’ll give it everything I’ve got to take the opportunity with both hands.”

Hodson joins Nixon Putt, Sylevester Namo and Elie El-Zakhem in Tigers colours for 2024.

