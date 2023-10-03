Warrington Wolves pull out of race for Wakefield Trinity forward Jai Whitbread

WARRINGTON WOLVES have pulled out of the race for Wakefield Trinity forward Jai Whitbread.

League Express understands that Warrington are no longer trying to sign Whitbread following Wakefield’s relegation from Super League.

Because the 25-year-old was still under contract with Trinity until the end of the 2025 season, any move would have required a hefty transfer fee had Wakefield stayed in Super League.

However, his exit was revealed by League Express last week, with Warrington, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR all said to have been interested in the forward at one stage in the past few months.

Leeds and Warrington are no longer in the race, with Rovers said to be leading the charge, League Express understands.

Of course, Whitbread became one of Wakefield’s most consistent prop forwards since making the move to Belle Vue ahead of the 2022 Super League season after initially coming to the UK via the then-named Leigh Centurions.