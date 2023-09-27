Castleford Tigers set sights on Batley Bulldogs star as Super League club’s overhaul continues

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have set their sights on a Batley Bulldogs star as their overhaul continues following a dismal Super League season.

League Express understands that Batley centre Josh Hodson has come into the sights of the West Yorkshire club with the Tigers desperately needing new blood out wide.

The likes of Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Mamo, Jordan Turner, Alex Foster have all exited during or after the 2023 season with 25-year-old Welshman Hodson set to make the step up to Super League.

Hodson, of course, knows Castleford assistant coach Craig Lingard well from their time at Batley together, with Hodson coming highly recommended.

Having started his career off in the 15-man code for Wasps, Hodson played for both London Welsh and Jersey before making the switch to rugby league.

At first, the centre started out for London Broncos, before being snapped by Batley for the 2022 Championship season where he has impressed greatly.

The likes of Sylvester Namo, Josh Simm, Nixon Putt and Sam Wood have all signed for 2023, though there is still no new head coach at The Jungle as of yet.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.