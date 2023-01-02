Comparing all Super League clubs’ season ticket prices ahead of the 2023 season

WITH the 2023 Super League season a month away, most fans will have taken advantage of clubs’ early bird deals for season tickets, memberships and subscriptions.

Regarding the prices of different clubs, they do vary across the whole 12 clubs. Here is what each club charges.

Castleford Tigers

Adult membership prices stand at £260 with concessions (adults 60+ or full-time students) at £167. A young person’s membership – ages 17-21 – is £150 whilst junior members – ages 6-16 – are just £80.

Seated prices stand at £293 for adults, £210 for concessions, £185 for a young person’s membership and junior at £105.

Catalans Dragons

A standard subscription is €145 (just under £130) for adults, €60 (just over £53) for students and just €20 (just under £18) for children with prices increasing for different parts of the Stade Gilbert Brutus stadium. In fact, adult membership prices go as high as €420 (just over £370), but students never go above €100 and children never above €30.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants boast the lowest price for a season ticket card with a full adult over 30 coming to just £180. Meanwhile, for under 30s, the season card is a mere £90 as under 5s go free of charge.

Hull FC

The cheapest adult season ticket for Hull FC stands at £165, with seniors and under 21s at £143 and students and under 18s at £138. A junior is priced at just £50.

Meanwhile, the most expensive adult season ticket is £308, £219 for seniors and under 21s, £149 for students and under 18s and £85 for juniors.

Hull KR

Hull KR have introduced the Rovers Forever membership which is £19.99 a month for adults, £14.99 a month for concessions or £5.99 a month for 18s and under.

Leeds Rhinos

Prices for an adult in the East Stand range from £233 to £335, concessions from £158 to £279, junior under 12s to under 16s at £56 to £168 and juniors under 12s from £47 to £168.

The North Stand sees adults pay £298, concessions £233, junior 12s to under 16s £112 and juniors under 12s at £93.

Prices for adults in the Tetley’s South Stand range from £233 to £372, concessions from £158 to £298, junior under 12s to under 16s from £56 to £128 and junior under 12s from £47 to £168.

Western Terrace prices for adults are £140, concessions £93, junior under 12s to under 16s £56 and junior under 12s £47.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh, since their rebrand to the Leopards, have released white, gold, platinum and black packages for their fans. The white package is the basic option, with prices for adults at £25 a month, over 65s at £20, 18 to 21-year-olds at £17, 12 to 17-year-olds at just £7.50 and 5 to 11-year-olds just £5. Under 5s go free.

Gold packages are £28 a month for adults, £23 for over 65s, £15 for 18 to 21-year-olds, £10 for 12 to 17-year-olds, £7.50 for 5 to 11-year-olds and £2.50 for under 5s.

Platinum packages are £50 for adults, £45 for over 65s, £37 for 18 to 21-year-olds, £30 for 12 to 17-year-olds, £25 for 5 to 11-year-olds and £10 for under 5s.

Black packages are £100 a month for adults, £90 for over 65s, £85 for 18 to 21-year-olds, £80 for 12 to 17-year-olds, £45 for 5 to 11-year-olds and £40 for under 5s.

Salford Red Devils

Adult standing for the Salford Red Devils is £209 for adults and £158 for 60+ whilst children’s prices are from £10.

Adult seating for the Red Devils is £265 for adults, £186 for over 60s whilst children’s prices are from £15.

St Helens

St Helens have three options for fans, with bronze, silver or gold memberships with seating stands for renewals sitting at £252 for adults on bronze, £281 for silver and £301 for gold. Concessions (65+) and young adults are £187 for bronze, £205 for silver and £226 for gold. Meanwhile, youth tickets are £162 for bronze, £176 for silver and gold. Juniors who are 5-16 will cost £93 for bronze, £105 for silver and gold.

For standing options, there is just one mainstream price rather than bronze, silver or gold. Adult standing is £226, concessions and young adults £157, youth tickets at £99 and juniors £52.

Wakefield Trinity

Adult seated season tickets are £275 at Wakefield, with standing in the North Stand Lower Tier at £250 and the Upper Tier at £260. West Stand standing is £250 for adults.

Meanwhile for concessions, seated season tickets are £225, North Stand Lower Tier standing at £200, Upper Tier standing at £210 and standing in the West £200.

Juniors will pay £30 for a seated season ticket, £20 for standing in the North Stand Lower Tier and the West Stand whilst it will cost £25 in the North Stand Upper Tier.

Trinity also have an option for young adults aged between 17 and 21, with seated tickets at £125, standing in the North Stand Lower Tier and West Stand at £100 and North Stand Upper Tier standing at £110.

Warrington Wolves

The most expensive season ticket for the Warrington Wolves for 2023 is in the North Stand with two different membership packages of gold and silver. Adult stands at £345 for gold and £280 for silver, concession 65+ at £235 and £175, young adults 19-23 at £235 and £175, teenagers of 17-18 at £160 and £99, juniors of 12-16 £89 and £49 and under 12s at £89 and £26. Under 5s are priced at £20 for gold and £13 for silver.

Next up is the East Stand with Silver and Blue packages. Adults are £280 for Silver and £270 for Blue, concessions 65+ at £175 and £170, young adults 19-23 are £175 and £170, teenagers 17-18 at £99 for both with juniors 12-16 at £49 for both, under 12s at £26 for both and under 5s at £13 for both Silver and Blue.

Meanwhile, the South Stand is just one mainstream price with adults at £240, concessions 65+ at £160, young adults 19-23 at £160, teenagers 17-18 at £99, juniors 12-16 at £49, under 12s at £26 and under 5s at £13.

Wigan Warriors

Prices are simple for Wigan Warriors fans, with the East Stand and West Stand costing £295 for adults, £215 for seniors, £225 for 22-24, £210 for 18-21s and just £45 for 8 to 17-year-olds.

In the South Stand, adults will pay £265, seniors £182, £190 for 22-24-year-olds, £178 for 18 to 21-year-olds and £45 for 8 to 17-year-olds.