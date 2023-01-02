RFL gives touching tribute to 37 rugby league legends, ex-players and media figures that died in 2022 including former Castleford, Leigh and Hull FC stars

THE RFL has given a touching tribute to 37 rugby league legends, ex-players and media figures that sadly passed away in 2022.

In an emotional post on social media giant Twitter, the Rugby Football League posted a short video of 37 figures associated with the sport with a short snippet on each.

Those 37 were: Adam Walker, Arnold Walker, Asuquo Ema, Bill Ashurst, Bobby Wanbon, Biran Hogan, Colin Cooper, Danny Sheehan, Dave Hadfield, Dave Robinson, David Stephenson, Des Drummond, Gary McMahon, Glyn Shaw, Harry Beverley, Harry Gration, Jack Kirmond, Jackie Melling, Joe Coan, Johnny Raper, Johnny Whiteley, Kenny Foulkes, Kevin Beardmore, Leon Williamson, Les Dyl, Maurice Lindsay, Mel James, Mick Crane, Norman Francis, Norman Herbert, Olsen Filipaina, Phil Jackson, Ricky Bibey, Tiziano Franchino, Tommy Vose, Tony Johnson, Va’aiga Tuigamala.

Rugby League remembers those we lost in 2022 pic.twitter.com/wBTzZUVZqz — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) January 1, 2023

It was a sad year in terms of rugby league icons passing away, with League Express passing on their condolences to all 37 of those named and their families and friends.