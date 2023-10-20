Comparison between Channel 4 and Sky Sports commentary of Wigan Warriors star Liam Marshall’s Grand Final try

WIGAN WARRIORS are Super League champions for the sixth time in the summer era.

Following a 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ of Old Trafford last weekend, Wigan secured their first Grand Final triumph since 2018.

With only one try registered, following a scintillating break from Jake Wardle, carried on by Liam Farrell and eventually scored by Liam Marshall, commentators would have been forgiven for an outpouring of emotion during the single event.

However, whilst Channel 4’s commentary team expressed their vivid excitement, those that tuned into Sky Sports were disappointed with the lack of enthusiasm on show in what was the key moment in the match.

Though Sky Sports will cover every Super League game during the 2024 season, free-to-air channels such as Channel 4 will still be showing fixtures.

And, remember to tune in to Channel 4 tomorrow morning at 8.30am for the behind-the-scenes look at the Grand Final in a special piece by the terrestrial broadcaster.

