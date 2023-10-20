What the Super League Magic Weekend fixtures will be in 2024

THE Magic Weekend concept has been one of the mainstays of Super League since it began back in 2007 in Cardiff.

Since then, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle have all hosted the weekend with St James’ Park currently occupying the spot as hosts.

Looking back at the fixtures in the past few years and a new format was introduced that would see Super League sides play a side that finished nearer to them in the table in the previous season.

With that, 1st plays 3rd, 2nd plays 4th, 5th plays 7th, 6th plays 8th, 9th plays 11th and 10th plays the newly-promoted club.

As such, here is what the 2024 Magic Weekend fixtures will look like:

Wigan Warriors (1st) vs St Helens (3rd)

Catalans Dragons (2nd) vs Hull KR (4th)

Leigh Leopards (5th) vs Salford Red Devils (7th)

Warrington Wolves (6th) vs Leeds Rhinos (8th)

Huddersfield Giants (9th) vs Castleford Tigers (11th)

Hull FC (10th) vs London Broncos (promoted side)

Looking at the fixtures, one obvious clash stands out with Wigan set to go up against local rivals St Helens after the two sides finished first and third respectively.

Newly-promoted side London Broncos will face Hull FC whilst there will be a West Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Giants going up against Castleford Tigers.

Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils will likely play out an exciting clash at the home of Newcastle United whilst Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos clashes are always worth watching.

Last but not least, Catalans Dragons will go up against Hull KR, who impressed the rugby league fraternity with their brilliant following to the north east in 2023.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.