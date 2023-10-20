Warrington Wolves centre Greg Minikin finds new club

WARRINGTON WOLVES centre Greg Minikin has found a new club following his release from the Cheshire club.

Minikin, who began his career with the York Knights before enjoying spells at Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Warrington, has signed for Featherstone Rovers.

Minikin commented: “I’m really pleased to be joining the club and to work with Fordy again. I had the a couple of Super League options but I’m really excited about the project at Featherstone. I’m looking forward to getting out on that field and showing the best version of myself in a Featherstone shirt.”

Head coach James Ford added: “I’ve known Greg a long time and coached him at the very start of his career. He’s developed into a tough competitor at centre, I can’t wait to get him on the field next year and to get the best version of him playing in a Fev shirt.”

