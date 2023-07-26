Concussed Super League star could be out for rest of the season after missing four months

IT was March the last time that Huddersfield Giants star Josh Jones last played a Super League fixture.

After suffering a concussion in the home loss to Wigan Warriors in late March, Jones has not played a game since.

And Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has revealed that he the forward is still set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines in a bitter blow.

“He is a long way off from what we’re being told. It is what it is, we need to focus on the group we have got,” Watson said.

“Josh is dealing with his own things at this moment in time and the medical team are doing a great job and being really diligent with what they do to him.

“We can only play along with that and let him do what he is doing and we focus on what we are doing.”

Watson hailed the club’s welfare systems in place that are helping Jones through the current predicament mentally.

“We’ve got a really good welfare who deals with it, we have been told to let him be and recover and do the right things medically before he comes back in.

“He is with the medical team and we will see where that takes us but he is still a fair way off, he is seeing specialists and things like that.”

When asked if Jones will be out for the rest of the season, Watson said: “I can’t give a definite on that or a gauge. I kind of suspect so but you never kind of know.”