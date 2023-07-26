St Helens and Huddersfield Giants learn date of rearranged Super League clash in rugby league first

ST HELENS’ home clash with Huddersfield Giants has now been set in stone.

The game was originally scheduled for the opening round of the 2023 Betfred Super League, but was postponed due to St Helens involvement in the World Club Challenge, in which they were victorious.

Huddersfield will face Saints a day after the finals weekend at Wembley, with the club’s clash getting underway at 5:00pm, taking place at St Helens home the Totally Wicked Stadium.

In doing so, it will be the first league game held on the Challenge Cup Final weekend, with both Saints and Huddersfield set to take part in a historic clash.