Confusion over Super League’s Magic Weekend future

CONFUSION has reigned over Super League’s Magic Weekend future.

The concept has been remarkably popular amongst the rugby league fraternity with Newcastle United’s St James’ Park being a particularly impressive venue.

In recent years, there have perhaps been calls to move the event to a new stadium, but Newcastle has won the hearts and minds of the fans.

However, under IMG’s new stewardship, there had been murmurings that the Magic Weekend would discontinue in a bid to freshen up the competition.

Now, though, there is uncertainty about whether it could or could not continue as a concept.

Sky Sports pundit Kyle Walker simply said last night as Hull KR readied themselves to take on Wigan Warriors: “They don’t know if it’s going to be the last one.”

Meanwhile, pundit Barrie McDermott said live on Sky Sports: “I know it’s got an uncertain future, but I hope they keep it in the fixture list, it’s a great event with all fans mingling.

“You can watch teams in Yorkshire or over the Pennines and local derbies.”