Matt Peet on Wigan Warriors’ nailibiting Super League win over Hull KR

WIGAN WARRIORS ran out 26-22 Golden Point winners over Hull KR tonight at Craven Park.

It was an incredible night of rugby league with the game ebbing and flowing for 80 minutes until Abbas Miski’s try after the hooter sent the game into extra-time.

Up stepped Bevan French to dance through the KR line to set up Liam Farrell for his hat-trick and the winning try.

For Wigan head coach Matt Peet, however, he cited room for improvement.

“I thought it was a great advert for Super League, but I thought for large parts they were better team. It won’t be pretty watching that back but I can’t fault our never say die attitude,” Peet said live on Sky Sports after the game.

“We haven’t been consistent enough in our actions but I am really proud.

“We’ve got a lot of talent but we need to improve. I thought we did some poor things with and without the ball and I thought we lacked composure but I am proud of the lads.”