Castleford Tigers release club statement on performances, abuse, player movement and stadium update

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released a club statement following recent performances.

The West Yorkshire club currently sits second bottom in the Super League table with just two wins in 2023, with the likes of Adam Milner and Daniel Smith leaving The Jungle in recent weeks.

The Tigers hierarchy has also addressed the stadium redevelopment.

The club stated: “Understandably the feeling and mood amongst our fanbase is at a real low. We know that it is a difficult and frustrating time for fans, however, while we are accepting of a lot of the criticism currently aimed at the club, we would ask people to refrain from sending personal insults and threats to players and members of the club’s staff.

“The board and senior management at the club operate an open-door policy and are always available to discuss issues with supporters in person. If anyone wishes to take this up, then please contact info@castigers.com to pass on your details and a member of staff will be in contact.

“As a group both on and off the field we are aware we are in a fight. Collectively and with the backing of our tremendous fanbase we firmly believe this is a fight we can win.

“With the changes the coaches and players are making and a couple of new additions to the squad, we believe that we will have a second half to the season that everyone can be proud of.

On player movement, the club outlined: “As you will be aware we have had some player movement in the past few days with players leaving the club.

“We would like to wish both players well and thank them for the service they have given over the years. Both players had an opportunity to gain deals for themselves beyond this season and we felt that it was fair to allow them to take the opportunity to gain an extended deal.

“This has allowed the club to go into the market to bring in some new faces to freshen the squad up for the rest of the season.”

In terms of the long-awaited stadium development, the club revealed: “We are now just waiting for a date for the stadium development to go before the planning committee.

“We would urge anyone who hasn’t yet supported the stadium redevelopment and Axiom site to please do so, the support of the Castleford fans and the wider Castleford community will be a major factor in us gaining planning permission.

Axiom https://bit.ly/axiom-plan-submitted……

Tigers https://bit.ly/ctrlfc-plan-submitted……

“As always, we thank you for your tremendous, loyal support.”