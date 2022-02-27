Jake Connor happy to be Hull FC’s creative force after remarkable performance

Jake Connor insists he prefers setting up tries to scoring them after providing no fewer than six assists in Hull FC’s dismantling of Salford.

The fullback had a hand in seven of Hull’s nine tries on Saturday, scoring one while creating half a dozen in an extraordinary individual display.

It was the perfect return to action after he missed their defeat to St Helens the previous week through a suspension from his red card on the opening weekend.

“I enjoy setting them up and getting myself in those positions,” said Connor.

“It’s not just me – the team puts me in a position where I can get them. We’ve done that all pre-season, linking up like that, and we looked good (against Salford).

“I don’t really like scoring; I like setting them up more.

“I genuinely love it. I just get more buzz out of setting someone up and I always have done.”

Connor admits that there was some extra determination to produce the goods after sitting on the sidelines.

“After missing a game, I needed to be involved and to get myself in the game early, and that’s what I did,” he said.

“When I get my hands on the ball, that’s when I’m happy. Just keep giving me the ball!

“It’s not nice watching your team, especially losing. It made me hungry to get the boys back to winning ways.”

Hull didn’t look to suffer greatly from the absence of Luke Gale, who served the first match of a five-game ban imposed last week for his challenge on Jonny Lomax.

Connor doesn’t feel any extra responsibility on his shoulders in Gale’s absence and praised the job Ben McNamara did filling in alongside Josh Reynolds against Salford.

“Ben Mac did a good job,” said Connor.

“It’s hard coming in and out and not getting your game time but he’s been patient, he’s stuck to what he needed to do and he had a good game.

“If he can progress like that, he’ll do alright for us while Galey’s missing.”

Next up for Hull is a trip to Castleford on Sunday and a reunion with Lee Radford and some former team-mates.

“I’m up against my old mates so it’s one I’ve been looking forward to,” smiled Connor.

“I’m ready to go to the Jungle and get a result there.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.