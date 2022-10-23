Connor’s Giant injury battle

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

JAKE CONNOR could yet be fit for the start of the season for Huddersfield Giants following his move from Hull FC.

The England international has returned to the Giants, where he came through the Academy and played 57 first-team games between 2013 and 2016, on a three-year contract.

But he suffered a knee injury in his final match for the Black and Whites, with speculation that he could miss much of next season for Huddersfield as a result.

However, Giants coach Ian Watson says he is not too concerned about Connor’s condition, though his rehabilitation will take four months at the very least.

“He’s had a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) which he injured in his last game of the season for Hull FC and he had a microfracture,” explained Watson.

“He’s had that operated and already got it done.

“Most players have been coming back between four and six, maybe seven months, because the treatment is completely different now.

“Years ago they used to drill the hell out of it to make it bleed and to form and that would be something like nine or ten months.

“Surgeons are miles better now, they have learnt from it. Liam Sutcliffe had one at Leeds last year and he came back in about five and a half months.

“We’ve spoken to a couple of football physios and they’re saying between four and six months. If everything goes perfectly, he should be fit for the start of the season, so we’ll see where we get to from there.

“It’s all on the individual player and how they recover, whether they do the right things, whether they’re being given the right stuff.

“Jake has a bit of an injury but it’s not a concern. It’s not about right now with Jake, it’s a longer-term vision as well.

“It’s about 2023 but playing a big part in 2024 and going forward for Huddersfield beyond that.”

The Giants last week confirmed the return of Nathan Peats to the club from Toulouse Olympique on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old, a former State of Origin hooker, replaces Danny Levi following his release by the club.

