Contract extension for Saints ace Makinson

ENGLAND winger Tommy Makinson has signed a two-year extension to a St Helens contract which ran until the end of next season.

The 29-year-old, who featured in Friday’s 26-24 defeat by the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington, will now remain with the defending Super League champions until at least the end of 2024.

Makinson, who is in his testimonial year, came through the Saints Academy to make his debut against Salford in 2011 and has scored 141 tries in 251 appearances.

He has played five times for England.

“When the club presented that contract in front of me, I was really excited to sign it and become a one-club man,” he said.

“I didn’t see myself playing for anyone else as Saints is where I wanted to be and I am really excited for the season ahead.

“I have been here over ten years now and hopefully for a long time yet. Pulling on that shirt, with the St Helens fans behind me, is the main reason I love playing for this club.”

Makinson, who helped Saints to the title in 2014 and 2019 as well as last year and is set to feature in the Challenge Cup final against Castleford at Wembley later this month, added: “I now want to repay that faith shown in me and help bring trophies back to this great club.

“I have been lucky enough to win a few, but hopefully over the next few years we can win even more.”

Club chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Tommy has been a lynchpin to the success of the Saints in recent years and continues to be the best all-round winger in Super League.

“It’s tremendous news that he’s effectively committed himself to us for the rest of his career during his testimonial year with the club.

“I’ve no doubt that yet more deserved success lies ahead for him with the Saints and at international level.”

