Hull KR fullback Lachlan Coote eyes World Cup challenge with Scotland

Hull KR fullback Lachlan Coote fully intends to be involved in the World Cup later this year and believes more players should follow his example and represent their heritage in this and future, tournaments.

The 31-year-old was first selected for Scotland ahead of the 2013 World Cup but decided to withdraw and focus on pre-season with North Queensland Cowboys. He did, however, play for the Bravehearts in the 2016 Four Nations and was instrumental in the 18-18 draw with New Zealand in Workington.

His involvement with Scotland saw him named in the 2019 Great Britain squad and he is now ready to add to his international caps when Scotland kick off their World Cup campaign against Italy on October 16.

“The experience I had with Scotland in 2016 was like no other,” said Coote.

“It was a great feeling to realise that one of the teams that had been invited to join the Four Nations was the first to actually draw with another team. It was the best result any of the invited teams had got. That was a very proud moment for Scotland Rugby League and it was great to be a part of it.

“It was a great bunch of boys to be around and there was no pressure. It was great to just rock up and play some Rugby League with some good mates.

That’ll be the same this year and I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’re in a great pool this year that we can go really well in. It’s always hard going up against Australia but hopefully we can put in a great performance there. I’d love to say we’d take the two points but we’ll have to see how things turn out.

“I think more players should represent their heritage if they’re not getting picked for their first nation. With the rule changes around that, it can only benefit the game.

“I have had a great time playing for Scotland and I am really looking forward to the World Cup at the end of this year. If my body holds up, I’ll be there and I’m looking forward to being involved again.”

