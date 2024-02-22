Cornwall star and former Super League halfback given ban following doping violation

CORNWALL have confirmed that former Super league halfback Adam Rusling has been banned for three months from all sport following an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), for the presence of a prohibited substance in his urine sample.

On June 18, 2023, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected an in-competition urine sample from Rusling, at the South Leeds Stadium, Leeds, during Cornwall’s League One match against Hunslet.

Rusling’s sample, after analysis from UKAD, returned an adverse analytical finding for cocaine and MDMA and on August 2, 2023, he was notified by UKAD that he may have committed an ADRV, in violation of the UK anti-doping rules. He was then provisionally suspended from this date and in his response to UKAD, admitted taking substances out-of-competition.

UKAD investigated Rusling’s responses and after an examination of the player’s explanation, he was charged with the ADRV’s on December 12. He accepted the charges and a three-month period of ineligibility.

The Choughs released a statement: “Cornwall has reaffirmed its stance in respect to substance abuse that it does not condone any actions of this nature by its playing squad.

“And after being informed of Rusling’s provisional suspension, the club carried out a through and robust investigation into this matter, reaching the conclusion that a rehabilitative course of action was appropriate.

“Player welfare was also a factor in the club reaching its decision and we are committed to supporting our staff and squad, along with the valued assistance that Rugby League Cares offer.

“At every stage of this process, the player demonstrated genuine remorse for his actions and fully co-operated with UKAD. The club also co-operated fully with UKAD and Rugby Football League since Rusling was provisionally suspended.

“We would also like to place on record our thanks to Rugby League Cares whilst this matter was ongoing.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

