NRL speculated to buy Super League as ex-rugby league player calls for British game to return to winter

THE NRL is being speculated to buy the Super League competition as former rugby league player Matty Johns has claimed.

Johns, speaking on SEN League, also called for Super League to return to the winter game in a bid to enhance the depth in both the NRL and the British game.

Rugby league has recently taken over Aussie Rules as the most popular sport in Australia, with the NRL registering a record $701m revenue and $58m profit in 2023 – a figure that equates to just over £30 million.

Speaking on SEN League, Johns said: “The rumour I’m hearing, and it’s getting stronger, is that the NRL are seriously looking to possibly buy the English Rugby League.

“They have to do that, and they should move it back in England to being a winter sport. That way, it broadens the base and adds to the depth of both competitions.

“Players can go over and have guest stints and things such as that. One of the things that really helped the game over there was guys like Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, Phil Blake, going and having those short stints with Wigan, Leeds, Castleford and they really miss that over there.”

Johns also explained that such an idea would help grow the British game.

“It helps the English game twofold in the fact that Wigan, etc, send their players here to have guest stints, whether it’s half a season or four or five games.

“But the other thing why it helps them is that guys like Jack Welsby can get their NRL fix, come out and prove themselves, but still be part of the English competition, as opposed to having to make the complete change.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.