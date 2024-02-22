Featherstone Rovers forward slapped with six-match ban as Wakefield Trinity star Mason Lino and Bradford Bulls pair suspended

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS forward Dean Roberts has been slapped with a six-match ban for ‘unacceptable language’ following his side’s thrashing of Thatto Heath Crusaders in the Challenge Cup.

Roberts, who was signed on a professional contract at Featherstone after impressing on a trial during pre-season, was found guilty of the Grade F charge at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino and Siddal’s Oliver Lewis have been given two-game and four-game suspensions respectively following the two sides’ heated Challenge Cup clash almost a fortnight ago.

Following last night’s Operational Rules Tribunal hearings, the following players have been suspended:

Josh Hartshorne (Cornwall) – Grade E – Punching – 3 matches – £60 fine

Oliver Lewis (Siddal) – Grade E – Punching – 4 matches

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C (reduced from D) – Striking – 2 matches – £125 fine

Dean Roberts (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade F – Unacceptable Language – 6 matches – £500 fine

Oldham’s Ben O’Keefe was found not guilty of punching during his side’s 1895 Cup match against Barrow Raiders.

And following today’s Match Review Panel, the following suspensions have been issued:

Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls) – Grade C – Dangerous Contact – 1 match

Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls) Grade B – Dangerous Contact – 1 match

Mitch Soutar (Bradford Bulls) – Grade C – Dangerous Contact – 1 match

