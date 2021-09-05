Cougars unveil tribute to Captain Tom

KEIGHLEY COUGARS brought their home league campaign to a close on Sunday by paying the ultimate tribute to one of the town’s favourite sons.

The game against North Wales Crusaders formed part of the Cougars’ annual Family Fun Day, and before kick-off the club unveiled the new Captain Sir Tom Moore gate at the Hard Royd Ings entrance at Cougar Park.

Former Army Officer Moore, who was born in Keighley, captured the hearts of the nation at the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2020 when, at the age of 99, he set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday last April.

By the time that day came around he had raised over £30 million.

Moore passed away earlier this year and the club felt it only right to mark his achievements and have a lasting tribute to him in the town.

“The gates are a way for the Cougars to recognise how Captain Sir Tom Moore gave the whole country a lift in very dark times,” said Cougars owner and director Ryan O’Neill.

“With Captain Sir Tom being a Keighley man, and the Cougars being central to the community in Keighley, it is important that we recognise his memory.

“The gates, which front onto the major carriageway in and out of Keighley, will remind everyone of what this exceptional man from the town of Keighley did.

“As a product of Keighley, the Cougars are proud of what Sir Captain Tom achieved, and we hope to follow in his footsteps, by making the town of Keighley proud of the Cougars.”

