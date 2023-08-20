Counting Cards: Hull FC and Catalans Dragons stars face nervy disciplinary wait

WELL, another round of Super League is over and what a round of rugby league it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night with the so-called ‘Relegation Grand Final’ taking place between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers at Belle Vue. As opposed to 2006 when Trinity ran out winners, it was the Tigers that took home the vital two points in an enthralling 28-12 triumph.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors’ clash with Hull FC was no less exciting with the Black and Whites holding a 6-4 lead at half-time before two unconverted Wigan tries and a Hull effort levelled the scores at 12-12. Heading into Golden Point, it was the Warriors’ Harry Smith – who had failed to convert all three of his side’s tries – that stepped up to win the game with a drop goal at 13-12.

On Merseyside, St Helens hosted beaten Challenge Cup Finalists Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium, knowing that a win would keep up the pressure at the top of the Super League table. And, after leading 6-0 at half-time, Saints turned up the heat in the second-half to run out 28-6 winners.

The last game on Friday saw Salford Red Devils travel to Huddersfield Giants in a vital play-off clash. Despite leading just 12-8 at the break, Salford cranked up the heat in the second forty minutes to stretch out their lead to 30-8 as Huddersfield simply had no reply to Paul Rowley’s men’s onslaught.

On Saturday, Leigh Leopards took on Catalans Dragons with Adrian Lam’s men coming off the back of a superb Challenge Cup success over Hull KR. And though the Leopards led 14-12 at half-time, they didn’t score another point in the second-half as Catalans simply had too much power and pace to inflict a 30-14 defeat.

The last game of the weekend saw Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves in what was an enthralling affair at Headingley. The Wolves – still under interim coach Gary Chambers – actually led 10-6 at half-time. However, Leeds managed to just pip their opponents to the post in a 24-22 triumph to keep their play-off hopes alive.

But, which Super League players could be in disciplinary trouble following yellow cards at the weekend?

Wigan Warriors 13-12 Hull FC

Carlos Tuimavave – Hull FC – yellow card – dangerous tackle

Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons

Mike McMeeken – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – late tackle

Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – high tackle