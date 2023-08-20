Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons dominate

WELL, another round of Super League is over and what a round of rugby league it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night with the so-called ‘Relegation Grand Final’ taking place between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers at Belle Vue. As opposed to 2006 when Trinity ran out winners, it was the Tigers that took home the vital two points in an enthralling 28-12 triumph.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors’ clash with Hull FC was no less exciting with the Black and Whites holding a 6-4 lead at half-time before two unconverted Wigan tries and a Hull effort levelled the scores at 12-12. Heading into Golden Point, it was the Warriors’ Harry Smith – who had failed to convert all three of his side’s tries – that stepped up to win the game with a drop goal at 13-12.

On Merseyside, St Helens hosted beaten Challenge Cup Finalists Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium, knowing that a win would keep up the pressure at the top of the Super League table. And, after leading 6-0 at half-time, Saints turned up the heat in the second-half to run out 28-6 winners.

The last game on Friday saw Salford Red Devils travel to Huddersfield Giants in a vital play-off clash. Despite leading just 12-8 at the break, Salford cranked up the heat in the second forty minutes to stretch out their lead to 30-8 as Huddersfield simply had no reply to Paul Rowley’s men’s onslaught.

On Saturday, Leigh Leopards took on Catalans Dragons with Adrian Lam’s men coming off the back of a superb Challenge Cup success over Hull KR. And though the Leopards led 14-12 at half-time, they didn’t score another point in the second-half as Catalans simply had too much power and pace to inflict a 30-14 defeat.

The last game of the weekend saw Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves in what was an enthralling affair at Headingley. The Wolves – still under interim coach Gary Chambers – actually led 10-6 at half-time. However, Leeds managed to just pip their opponents to the post in a 24-22 triumph to keep their play-off hopes alive.

But, which Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

Ryan Brierley continues to be a thorn in opposition sides and the fullback was class against Huddersfield on Friday night.

2. Ken Sio – Salford Red Devils

Another big shift by Salford’s Ken Sio with the winger scoring a try as well as doing mountains of work in getting Salford out of defence.

3. Josh Griffin – Wakefield Trinity

Josh Griffin didn’t deserve to be on the losing side for Wakefield on Friday with a two-try haul and an impressive display.

4. Toby King – Wigan Warriors

Seems to be enjoying his rugby a hell of a lot at Wigan with Toby King putting in a big performance against Hull FC.

5. Greg Eden – Castleford Tigers

Greg Eden notched up his 148th, 149th and 150th career tries in Castleford’s win over Wakefield. The winger was class throughout.

6. Tyrone May – Catalans Dragons

Tyrone May has quietly gone about his business in recent weeks and the Catalans star put in a brilliant performance against Leigh.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

He may well have missed three conversions, but Harry Smith had ice in his veins to land the winning drop goal against Hull FC.

8. Thomas Mikaele – Warrington Wolves

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side for Warrington in what was a massive display.

9. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers

Injected pace around the ruck for Castleford – something which the West Yorkshire side has been badly missing since Paul McShane’s injury.

10. George Delaney – St Helens

Another massive performance from Saints youngster George Delaney who has well and truly stepped up to the plate for Paul Wellens’ side.

11. Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils

Sam Stone got over the try-line twice for Salford against Huddersfield, with the Australian a constant thorn in the Giants’ side.

12. James Bell – St Helens

James Bell continues to be one of St Helens’ most consistent performers and he was excellent in victory over Hull KR.

13. Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers

Named as captain by new head coach Danny Ward, Joe Westerman led from the front for Castleford against Wakefield on Friday night.

Substitutes

14. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Arguably proved the difference for Leeds against Warrington in another mammoth performance from Cameron Smith.

15. Manu Ma’u – Catalans Dragons

Manu Ma’u put in an impressive shift in the back-row for Catalans as they overcame Leigh on Saturday.

16. David Fusitu’a – Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a took some strong carries and was a constant thorn in Warrington’s side.

17. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side like Thomas Mikaele.