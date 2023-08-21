Leeds Rhinos swoop for new playmaker as Aidan Sezer departs Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS have acted quickly to replace Aidan Sezer, whose exit from Headingley has now been confirmed.

Sezer will link up with NRL side Wests Tigers from 2024 onwards, with the Rhinos swooping for Newcastle Knights starlet Lachie Miller.

Miller’s trajectory is fascinating, after playing for Australia in the 2020 Tokyo games, he has spent the last two years in the NRL.

He has had spells with the Cronulla Sharks and is currently at the Knights but he has found chances limited due to the presence of Kalyn Ponga.

Meanwhile, new Wests head coach Benji Marshall has spoken of his joy at signing Sezer, although he only joins on a one-year deal.

“We are very excited to have a player with Aidan’s experience and calibre to add to what we’re building for our future,” said Marshall.

“He’s a very good person and we look forward to what he can bring to our club on and off the field.

“His experience will complement our youth and he’ll help mentor our younger players, particularly in our spine.”