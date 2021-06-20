Covid scare puts Hull KR-Saints clash in doubt

Hull KR are monitoring their players after announcing a second player has tested Covid positive.

Halfback Rowan Milnes was last week forced to stand down along with three team-mates after a case was detected in the camp.

Rovers received another positive result prior to Friday’s game at Wigan, which they won 18-8.

The club said in a statement: “Hull Kingston Rovers can confirm a second positive Covid-19 case within the playing group.

“This adds to the previous four players in isolation, bringing the total to five.

“The club are following all current government guidelines, with player and staff safety paramount.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Tony Smith’s side, who are sixth in Super League, are scheduled to play St Helens at home on Friday, although that fixture must now be in some doubt.

The RFL is expected to confirm early this week whether it will go ahead.

