Cowboys dent Panthers’ playoff hopes

North Queensland Cowboys dented Penrith Panthers’ hopes of a Finals spot with a 24-10 victory in Townsville.

Kyle Feldt got the home side on the board early on but they were pegged back by Brian To’o spectacular effort.

The Cowboys made the half-time score 12-4 though when Murray Taulagi scored his first NRL try after a wonder offload from Jordan Kahu.

Feldt’s second try, set up by Tom Opacic’s tap on the 20, gave the hosts some room before Isaah Yeo got on the end of a kick to give the Panthers hope.

Jason Taumalolo crashed over for the Cowboys to seal the win with eight minutes to go.

Cowboys: Drinkwater, Feldt, Kahu, Opacic, Taulagi, Morgan, Asiata, Bolton, Granville, McLean, Cooper, Wright, Taumalolo; Interchanges: Cotter, Hess, Hola, Molo

Tries: Feldt 2, Taulagi, Taumalolo; Goals: Kahu 4

Panthers: Edwards, Crichton, Whare, Naden, To’o, Maloney, Cleary, Tamou, Kenny, Fisher-Harris, Kikau, Martin, Yeo; Interchanges: Leniu, Leota, Campbell-Gillard, Egan

Tries: To’o, Yeo; Goals: Cleary

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.