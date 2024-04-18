Craig Lingard addresses links to Super League forward, recruitment plans and deals for current Castleford Tigers players

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has admitted that any potential signing of Leigh Leopards forward Ben Nakubuwai depends on the exit of one Castleford quota player.

The Tigers currently have seven quota spots filled, but Albert Vete and the club have been in discussions about his potential release following another setback in injury terms.

“We have had discussions around Ben Nakubuwai but as I’ve said previously our quota spots are full at the minute. If we brought someone in we would have to take someone out,” Lingard said.

“Albert Vete could be one of those, we know his injury issues and the situation he is in now with being injured again. Conversations have been taking place around but it’s an ongoing situation.

“It is reliant on Leigh too, there are a lot of moving parts. It’s a bit like buying a house, you are sometimes in a chain. There are moving parts, we are desperately trying to bring people in.

In terms of those players already at The Jungle, Lingard has revealed contract extensions have been signed by some.

“I know there is work going on behind the scenes and I know some players have already agreed a contract for next season. I’m not sure with other ones but discussions have been had with players.”

One player that has come through the doors this week is Louis Senior, who has joined on a two-week loan period from Hull KR.

Lingard reflected on that move as well as other potential deals.

“I was really happy to get Louis so we needed to strengthen in that department for the initial two-week period. Hopefully it will be longer than that,” Lingard said.

“The conversations we have had with other clubs have been ongoing, hour by hour and things move. Unfortunately, we have not been able to bring anyone else in this week.

“It’s not for the want of trying, hopefully there will be movement next week and get several more bodies in but again that will depend on if teams get injuries or bans.

“Recruitment, some of the players we are talking about potentially bringing in, they could come in the short-term and then be longer-term.

“Those we are looking at in terms of marquee-named players to bring in for next season, we are already looking at a couple of them and in discussions with agents.

“The immediate for us the here and now to get bodies in short-term.”

Though the Tigers have already named a 19-man squad for Friday’s clash at Wigan Warriors, new signings could potentially play even if declared late – though it would come at a cost.

“Only if we declare we are currently in discussion with the club. We couldn’t leave it open ended and say we are trying to get someone in. They would give us until 12 noon today and we could add him to the squad without any issue.

“If we brought someone in and added him to the squad after that deadline then we would lose an interchange. We could still do it after the 12 noon deadline.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.