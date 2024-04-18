Cade Cust set to give Salford Red Devils boost by committing future to Super League

CADE CUST is set to give Salford Red Devils a major boost by committing his future to the Super League club.

League Express understands that the former Manly Sea Eagles playmaker’s one-year option at the Salford Community Stadium will be triggered, ensuring Cust stays with the Red Devils for the 2025 Super League season.

Cust has settled in seamlessly at Salford, striking up a fruitful partnership with veteran Marc Sneyd in the halves after joining on a one-year deal from the Wigan Warriors.

Whilst with Wigan, Cust won the Challenge Cup during his first season in 2022, as well as the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League title in 2023, registering 40 appearances altogether for the Cherry and Whites.

The 25-year-old debuted for Manly back in 2019 and went on to play 27 times for the Sea Eagles, scoring nine tries before moving to Super League ahead of the 2022 season with Wigan.

