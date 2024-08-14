Craig Lingard admits no signings have been made for Super League 2025 as Castleford Tigers boss reveals how many recruits he wants

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has admitted that no signings have been made by the club for the 2025 Super League season as of yet.

Lingard has been outspoken in his quest for new blood to come through the doors at The Jungle, but, with most Super League sides completing much of their recruitment for next season, the same cannot be said of Castleford.

The Tigers have been linked with a move for Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini, with the Australian currently in the midst of agreeing a financial deal, but it hasn’t been too fruitful in the transfer market for the West Yorkshire club up to now.

“I’d like to think there would be half a dozen signings, at least four and then up to half a dozen. We need to add a bit of quality to our 17,” Lingard told League Express.

“The 17 we consider our strongest is alright but when you start getting injuries and squad players that aren’t ready to play week in, week out, we need to add a little bit of quality to our 17 which I think we will do.

“We are still talking to players both in the UK and in Australia. We are hopeful some people are going to commit to us and improve the 17.”

Lingard does, however, admit that no signings have yet been made for 2025.

“We have not made any signings yet, we are still at the stage that those in Australia want to get an NRL deal and if they can then that’s what they will do.

“We have still got conversations over there with one or two deals close to being done. But, until we get that paperwork done then anything can happen.”

The Tigers, whilst others strengthened, didn’t bring anyone in before the August 2 deadline – for Lingard it did frustrate him.

“It does frustrate me and it doesn’t. It was decided that we wouldn’t bring in anyone in before the deadline which, obviously, you want to strengthen where you can.

“Looking at the strength of other squads, there weren’t that many people on the market. Teams were struggling with injuries or suspensions.

“Hence, there was a lack of movement in that week before deadline day. It would have been nice to bring some people in but we’ve got to work with what we’ve got.”

