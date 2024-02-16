Why Featherstone Rovers forward faces minimum six-match ban if found guilty of Grade F charge

THE DISCIPLINARY MATCH REVIEW PANEL has had a busy day following last weekend’s Challenge Cup Third Round.

All in all, 13 players were charged with a number of those heading for lengthy bans if found guilty – particularly three that have been referred to a Tribunal.

One of those is Featherstone Rovers forward who has been referred to a Tribunal on a Grade F Unacceptable Language charge following his side’s 72-0 win over amateur club Thatto Heath Crusaders last weekend.

The minutes state: “Law 15.1 (f) Verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of Unacceptable Language and/or Behaviour Grade F.”

The new disciplinary changes – which came into force for the 2023 season – indicates that, if found guilty, Roberts would serve a minimum of six games or a period suspension with a fine.

