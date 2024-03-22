Craig Lingard reveals contract extensions for some players with 14 out-of-contract at Castleford Tigers

CRAIG LINGARD has revealed that some of his current Castleford players have agreed contract extensions for 2025 and beyond.

The Tigers have 14 players out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season: Jack Broadbent, Sam Hall, Liam Horne, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula, Brad Martin, Alex Mellor, Jason Qareqare, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Innes Senior, Charbel Tasipale and Albert Vete – though Horne, Kibula, Richardson, Tasipale and Watts have a one-year option.

And Lingard has confirmed that conversations have been had with some stars and that announcements will be made in the near future.

“Conversations have been had with some of those players out of contract and hopefully we can make some announcements on those we have agreed shortly, but that will be a process that we go through throughout the season,” Lingard said.

“As always is the case with those out of contract, it will be performance-based. Some players we might want to keep and they might want to move on, some we might want to keep but we might not agree on a value with the player.

“There are different combinations and permutations to it. There might be people here that move on but these discussions haven’t been made yet.

“People are quite rightly playing for contracts and we want to generate decent performances on the field to make that happen.”

