Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after opening month of Super League 2024

HERE’S how the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table looks after the first four rounds of the Super League season.

The Goldthorpe Medal uses the same scoring system as the Man of Steel, with the three best performers in each match awarded three, two and one point respectively by League Express reporters.

Leading the way after the first month are halfbacks Théo Fages, who scored maximum points in Catalans’ wins over Warrington and London, and Marc Sneyd, who was man-of-the-match in Salford’s last two victories against Hull KR and St Helens.

And not far behind is 35-year-old Leroy Cudjoe, who was judged the best for Huddersfield in both their wins so far this season, at Leigh and Castleford.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table

Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 8

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 8

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) 6

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 5

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 5

Tyrone May (Hull KR) 5

Matt Whitley (St Helens) 5

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 4

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 4

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) 4

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 4