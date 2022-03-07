Crarey’s Raiders shock Widnes to retain unbeaten record

Barrow Raiders retained their unbeaten record this season, defeating Widnes Vikings 24-34 with a superb all-round performance, which included six tries, including a brilliant double for Tee Ritson as Paul Crarey’s side shocked their hosts.

And yet that result looked unlikely in the first ten minutes when Widnes took a 12-point lead through tries from Sam Wilde and Steve Tyrer, with Tyrer adding two goals.

But the Raiders hit back with a try from veteran Jarrod Sammut before brilliant footwork for Hakim Maloudi created the space for winger Tee Ritson to touch down in the corner to bring the score back to 12-10 after 30 minutes.

But when Lloyd Roby struck to put Widnes eight points ahead, it appeared that Barrow were up against it.

But right on the half-time hooter more superb footwork from Miloudi created a second try for Ritson with Ryan Shaw landing a superb touchline goal to make it 18-16 going into the sheds.

In the second half Barrow took control, with Tries from Miloudi, Luke Cresswell and Carl Forster, with Shaw kicking two penalty goals and Jake Carter converting the final try.

The Vikings scored a late try by Matty Fozard, converted by Tyrer, who had been sinbinned earlier, but by then it was too little, too late and Widnes had lost their unbeaten record in the Championship.

Widnes: 20 Lloyd Roby, 5 Ryan Ince, 18 Matt Fleming, 4 Steve Tyrer, 25 Brad Holroyd, 7 Matty Smith, 14 Joe Lyons, 16 Tyler Dupree, 9 Matty Fozard, 10 Shane Grady, 19 Olly Davies, 11 Sam Wilde, 15 Aaron Brown; Subs: 21 Dec Gregory, 23 Will Tilleke, 27 Eribe Doro, 12 Adam Lawton

Tries: Wilde, Tyrer, Roby, Fozard

Goals: Tyrer 4

Barrow: 1 Luke Cresswell, 2 Tee Ritson, 4 Hakim Maloudi, 26 Ryan Shaw, 5 Shane Toal, 14 Jake Carter, 6 Jarrod Sammut, 10 Carl Forster, 22 Josh Wood, 21 Ellis Gillam, 16 Tom Hopkins, 12 Jarrad Stack, 24 Anton Iaria; Subs: 8 Jack Wells, 9 Nathan Mossop, 15 Dan Toal, 33 Josh Johnson

Tries: Sammut, Ritson 2, Miloudi, Cresswell, Forster

Goals: Shaw 4, Carter 1

Half-time: 18-16

Referee: Cameron Worsley