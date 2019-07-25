Cronulla come back for crucial win over the Cowboys

Cronulla came from 14-4 behind to earn a crucial 16-14 win over North Queensland which takes them up to 9th in the NRL table.

The Cowboys started well and hit the front after four minutes when Scott Drinkwater showed his speed in scoring.

The Sharks pressed in the first half for their first try and it finally came with three minutes to go in the half when Ronaldo Mulitalo dived over on the left. But they weren’t able to stay level before the break, Matt Scott saw to that when he spun to ground the ball.

The Cowboys started the second half as they finished the first with a front-row forward scoring. This time it was Molo who got on the end of Jake Granville’s kick.

Heading towards the final ten minutes, the Sharks scored twice to take the lead. Dugan ran a great line off Shaun Johnson’s pass. Then Bronson Xerri showed searing pace to bust through tackles near the line.

Sharks: Dugan, Feki, Xerri, Morris, Mulitalo, Johnson, Townsend, Prior, J Brailey, Woods, Nikora, Capewell, Gallen; Interchanges: Hamlin-Uele, B Brailey, Williams, Magoulias

Tries: Mulitalo, Dugan, Xerri; Goals: Johnson 2

Cowboys: Drinkwater, Feldt, Hess, Opacic, Taulagi, Asiata, Clifford, McGuire, Granville, McLean, Cooper, Wright, Taumalolo; Interchanges: Scott, Bolton, Molo, Jensen

Tries: Drinkwater, Scott, Molo; Goals: Clifford

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.